BJD, Congress MPs, MLAs explore possibility of joining BJP says minister Jual Oram

Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram (ANI)

Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram on Tuesday claimed that some MPs, ex-MPs and MLAs of other parties that include Biju Janata Dal (BJD), want to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Oram added that BJD is going through serious internal conflicts and after BJP’s victory in four out of five states in the recent assembly elections, some of the MPs, ex-MPs, MLAs want to join the saffron party. However, the Union minister made it clear that the BJP has no role in the internal affairs of other political parties. According to sources, Oram said that members of both BJD and Congress are in constant touch with the BJP central leadership as they see a possibility in the BJP, particularly after its victory in four states including Uttar Pradesh.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

In a Twitter war between BJD MPs Tathagat Satpathy and Baijayant Panda that broke out last week, the former claimed that a BJD MP was trying to split the party and join the BJP. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the former district Congress president of Angul Pratap Pradhan, Jajpur district Zilla Parishad vice-president Ashok Bal from BJD, former Nayagarh MLA Sitakanta Mishra and comedian Harihar Mohapatra joined the saffron party.

Sources said the party is trying to get more people to join ahead of the national executive meeting in Bhubaneswar on April 15-16. However, BJD spokesman Pratap K Deb reacted to Oram and said that there is no truth in what he said and that Oram is making an irresponsible statement. He also claimed that his party is fully united.