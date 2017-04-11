Bizzare: Gurgaon’s Essel apartments notice says ‘Opposite sex not allowed’

Essel towers, MG Road, Gurgaon (IE)

Now friends and family members of the ‘opposite sex’ are not allowed if you are one of the ‘single’ residents of the Essel Towers that is located on Gurgaon’s MG Road. Single men and women residing in this gated society have alleged the implementation of ‘moral policing’ by the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) as the residents have been issued a notice over the weekend which states, “Where only girls are staying boy visitors shall not be allowed and where boys are staying girl visitors shall not be allowed,” the subject of the notice said, “rules and regulations for residents and visitors.” A notice had been passed by Essel Towers Maintenance Pvt. Ltd. (ETMPL) and the Essel Towers Residents’ Welfare Association (ETRWA) following which the notice was issued to the residents, according to an Indian express report.

Implementation of this new rule has created a lot of problem among the residents. The earlier rule that was imposed by the society stated that no member of the opposite sex could stay overnight and had to leave by 10 pm. 30-year-old Amit Kumar, who has been living in Essel Towers for the past 3 years and works as a senior consultant with a consultancy firm said, “even though landlords are on our side, the RWA refuses to listen to them. At one point, they said we could get members of the opposite sex if we had prior permission from the landlord, but later this exception was revoked,” he said, adding, “They will allow a man and a woman to interact within the locality only if they are married.”

Another resident, 24-year-old Bharti Singhla who has been living here for the last one year said, “We were okay with the 10 pm rule, but this one is ridiculous. We cannot even call our colleagues or relatives anymore… I might have to look for other places to stay.”