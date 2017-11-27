Bizarre! UP Police release donkeys from 4-day detention in jail; reason for confinement will leave you amazed

The domestic animals were released after four days of detention. (ANI)

Imagine an animal being detained by police in jail for destroying plants. How bizarre can it be? Well, interestingly, the Urai police managed to do exactly this. The Urai district jail authorities had detained donkeys for destroying plants outside the jail premises. The domestic animals were released after four days of detention. “These donkeys had destroyed some very expensive plants which our senior officer had arranged for planting inside the jail and despite warnings, the owner let loose his animals here so we detained the donkeys,” RK Mishra, Head Constable of Urai jail, Uttar Pradesh said. The donkeys did not look any worse for wear having been incarcerated as they amiably ambled off after walking out from the jail door in the afternoon.

However, such incidents are not only restricted to India. Earlier, on November 8, a man was detained by police during a drunken argument in Germany. He may well have violated animal welfare laws after being found carrying a baby python in his pants. Police in Darmstadt, in the west of the country, said he was held on Tuesday night after a loud row with another man disturbed residents. They said he was searched and officers noticed “a significant bulge in his trousers”. The man, 19, told officers he had a snake in his pants and pulled out a 14-inch (36cm) royal python.

He was taken to a police cell to sober up and the snake was put in a box. Speaking on the issue police said they were looking for the reptile’s owner and examining whether “the non-species-appropriate transport” contravened animal protection regulations!