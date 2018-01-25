Bizarre! The grenade that wasn’t! Passenger stopped for carrying hand grenade like item, but it was something else – Find out

It was a bizarre incident at the Delhi airport when a passenger wasn’t allowed to board the flight. And, what was the reason! It was the power bank that he was carrying which resembled a “hand grenade”.

It was a bizarre incident at the Delhi airport when a passenger wasn’t allowed to board the flight. And, what was the reason! It was the power bank that he was carrying which resembled a “hand grenade”. As per an ANI report, a passenger travelling from Delhi to Ahmedabad found with a hand grenade like article in his luggage, which was later revealed to be a power bank. The passenger was, however, allowed to board the flight after interrogation.

A passenger travelling from Delhi to Ahmedabad found with a hand grenade like article in his luggage yesterday, which was later revealed to be a power bank. After being interrogated, the passenger was allowed to board the flight. pic.twitter.com/sp8TX0lzz7 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018

This is not the first time that such objects have caused panic among passengers at airports. In september last year, a bomb scare at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) following the detention of a passenger with a suspicious object in his possession created some tense moments at the airport here. However, on examination, it was found that the object was only a power bank he was carrying, airport sources said. The passenger from Kerala was about to board an IndiGo flight to Dubai via Bengaluru when he was detained with the object late last evening, as the officials found the image of a thick substance while screening. When the power bank was opened, it was found to contain a clay-like substance after which the passenger was taken for questioning. The device was only a China-made power bank packed in an unusual way. Another minor bomb scare at the IGI Airport in the national capital was reported at the Indigo domestic cargo terminal after a suspicious image was detected during the screening of a consignment – which later turned out to be a power bank covered in clay.

As per The Hindustan Times report, poor quality power banks, which give an impression of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) when put in scanner, are a new headache for security agencies at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. At least two passengers are stopped every day and their baggage is manually checked after X-ray scan shows a suspicious image. Such a passenger has to spend 15-30 minutes at security check as the bag is opened and the power bank is checked by the bomb squad. Once the bomb squad gives it a clean chit, the device is deposited and the passenger is allowed to travel. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which manages security at Delhi and other airports, was quoted as saying by HT that there have been days when they had to stop over a dozen passengers.