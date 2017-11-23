Bizarre! Family prepares for woman’s cremation, gets shock of their life after lifting the shroud (Representative Image-Source IE)

In a bizarre incident, a family waiting to perform last rites of a 50-year-old woman was shocked when they found after lifting the shroud that the body was not of their relative. Instead, it was a 40-year-old man. The family then contacted the authorities of Park hospital in Gurugram and it was discovered that the body was mistakenly changed. But by that time the ambulance had gone 100 kilometres away from the village so the family members had to wait for hours to get the right body.

On 20 November, the 50-year-old Mungo Devi was admitted to Park hospital in Gurugram in critical condition after sustaining head injuries ten days ago. She was referred from ESI hospital in Sector 9 of Gurugram. On November 21, Mungo Devi died late night. At the time of death, she was accompanied only by her 30-year-old son. So when the hospital was putting her body in the ambulance, they made the terrible mistake and instead put the body of a 40-year-old dead man. The ambulance driver then drove to Kasanganj and delivered the body. When the relatives were preparing for cremation rites, they opened the shroud to discover that wrong body had been sent by the hospital. After this Park hospital in Gurugram sent Mungo Devi’s body in another ambulance.

The hospital administration said the other body was of Bharat Singh, whose family could be contacted as there was no information available about them. Bharat Singh died after falling from a house.

According to the hospital official, there was negligence from both sides. He said that neither the woman’s relative examined the body, not the hospital workers.

Hospital administrations need to be alert and sensitive in incidents of death, recently in a shocking case, the parents of a seven-year-old girl, who died of dengue after undergoing treatment at the Fortis Hospital in Delhi, were allowed to take their daughter’s dead body after paying the exorbitant bill of Rs 18 lakh. Residents of West Delhi’s Dwarka, the parents of the deceased have alleged that the hospital staff kept their daughter on ventilator for three days despite she had stopped responding to the treatment. The child died on September 14, 2017.