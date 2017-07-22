Birla Planetarium reopens in West Bengal: Here are 5 things to know

The planetarium will offer seven shows from Monday to Saturday and on Sunday it will run nine shows. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

After a 28-month overhaul shut down, West Bengal’s Birla Planetarium on Tuesday opened with a ‘Know Your Weight In the Solar System’ scale and ‘Carl Zeiss Projection system’ as its major attractions. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the government wants to include M P Birla Planetarium in the tourist map of the city so that more and more tourists can come and visit it. “We want to include M P Birla Planetarium in the tourist map of the city so that more and more tourists can come and visit it,” said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while inaugurating the revamped Planetarium. Here are 5 things you should know about the Planetarium:

– Kolkata’s famous planetarium is the oldest in Asia and the second largest in the world.

– Considered as an iconic side, Birla Planetarium used to attract close to seven lakh visitors annually before it was shut down for renovation, PTI reports.

– Birla Planetarium has opened with a ‘Know Your Weight In the Solar System’ and ‘Carl Zeiss Projection system’ as its top attractions.

– The `Know Your Weight In the Solar System’ is a device tells you about a person’s weight on the moon, the sun or any of the planets.

– The Carl Zeiss Hybrid Projection System, which is powered with an Opto-mechanical projector, will produce a unique depiction of the cosmos. The celestial lovers will witness a never-seen-before visual experience. PTI reports that digital projectors installed in the system will provide vivid and colorful images of celestial objects and events. Another Opto-mechanical projector provides a depiction of the night sky as seen by a human eye.