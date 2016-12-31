Bipin Rawat takes charge as Army chief, Birender Singh becomes new IAF chief

New Army Chief and Air Force Chief take charge. (ANI)

Lt General Bipin Rawat has taken over the charge as the new Army Chief today. He has replaced General Dalbir Singh Suhag. The new chief has superseded two senior most Lieutenants generals, Praveen Bakshi and PM Hariz as the 26th Army Chief of India. In the meantime, Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa also took charge as the next Air Force Chief. He has replaced Anup Raha.

Earlier in the day, outgoing Army Chief General Dalbir Singh and Air Force Chief Anup Raha paid tributes at Amar Jawan Jyoti in the India Gate and also inspected the guard of honour. Speaking to the media, Gen Dalbir Singh saluted the martyrs who had made supreme sacrifices in upholding honour of the nation.The outgoing army chief also thanked Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘their full support and giving free hand in conducting the operations’. He also thanked the government for ‘granting One Rank One Pension to armed forces’.

You may also like to watch this video

“Indian Army is fully prepared and well trained to tackle any challenges, be it external or internal. I strongly believe that actions must speak louder than words,” he said. Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi also extended is wished to new Army chief and also said that the rumours in social media regarding his resignation must stop.