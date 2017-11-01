Bin Zayed Group offers $ 2 bn investment in Telangana

Dubai-based Bin Zayed Group has offered to bring investments worth USD 2 Billion in Telangana.

Dubai-based Bin Zayed Group has offered to bring investments worth USD 2 Billion in Telangana. According to a press release issued by the state government, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Telangana and Bin Zayed International LLC, in Dubai today. Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Investment Promotion, Telangana, and Midhat Kidwai, Bin Zayed Group Managing Director, signed the MoU.

According to the pact, the UAE group will bring in investments into various infrastructure projects in the state. “Animation and Gaming Tower, Road Development Corporation, Watergrid and fibergrid, and development of new industrial parks, are among the infrastructure projects in which the company has expressed interest to invest,” it said. The state government has invited the Bin Zayed Group management to send a high-level team to Telangana to take this agreement forward. The Bin Zayed Group of Companies is a leading business conglomerate with diverse business interests in the local and international markets. The company was established in 1988 by Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan as its Chairman, the release added.