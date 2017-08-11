Bill to repeal 131 redundant laws introduced in Lok Sabha

The Repealing and Amendment (second) Bill, 2017 seeks to scrap 131 acts, nine ordinances created by the then Governors General and rectify certain mistakes made in three laws. (Image: PTI)

A bill to repeal 131 redundant laws, including the one dealing with transfer of money deposits of people to Pakistan who had left India after the partition, was introduced in Lok Sabha today. The Repealing and Amendment (second) Bill, 2017 seeks to scrap 131 acts, nine ordinances created by the then Governors General and rectify certain mistakes made in three laws. The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. One of the oldest laws it seeks to repeal is the Caste Disabilities Removal Act of 1850. The Transfer of Evacuee Deposits Act, 1954 — which is also on the chopping block — was enacted to provide, following an agreement with Pakistan, for the transfer to that country of certain deposits belonging to people who had shifted there after the partition and receipt in India of similar deposits belonging to displaced persons.

A two-member committee constituted by the PMO, the Law Commission and the Legislative Department had identified 1,824 redundant and obsolete Central Acts for repeal. Four Acts have so far been enacted to repeal 1,175 Central Acts between May, 2014 and August, 2016 by Parliament. Of the 1,824 Acts, 227 including Appropriation Acts enacted by Parliament for the states under President’s Rule have been identified for repeal by the respective state governments. Various ministries have also “disagreed” to the repealing of about 139 Acts due to various reasons.