Bill Gates on Swachh Bharat: Building toilets is like opening bank savings accounts

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. (Source: Reuters)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates who is currently on his India visit, attended a number of events yesterday where he discussed a number of current issues the country is currently facing. Talking about his Swachh Bharat partnership with the government, Bill Gates said that building toilets is like opening bank savings accounts. The former world’s richest man added that the real challenge is to get the people to use these toilets. “Well, building toilets is like opening savings accounts. The real challenge is getting people to use them,” he said and added that his organisation in partnership with government is trying to make sure that the toilets built are not so bad that people rather not use them.

While attending a panel discussion organised by Observer Research Foundation and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talking about India’s growing economy, Gates said that if India can achieve a 7 per cent average growth rate over the next 20 years and do that in an equitable way then it will be a remarkable achievement for the country. Speaking at the same event, Principal Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Finance Sanjeev Sanyal said that the government should spend more on health and education. “Hopefully with growing economy, we will get more tax money for more expenditure on health and education,” Sanyal said.

The Microsoft co-founder also met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and various welfare initiatives of the American philanthropies in India. Assuring constructive support to India, Gates also explained about the various technologies being adopted by them in the field of agriculture and sanitation, the official statement said. Asked whether the issue related to the cancellation of licence to the PHFI came up during the discussion, a spokesperson of the Gates Foundation told PTI in reply to a text message that “nothing of that sort was discussed”.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also appreciated the various welfare works being undertaken by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in India. Today, Bill Gates met Yogi Adityanath at the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s Lucknow office.