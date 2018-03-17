Bikram Singh Majithia calls STF report shared by Navjot Singh Sidhu ‘fabricated’

Former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia. (ANI)

Former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia today claimed that the Special Task Force (STF) that were shared by cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was fabricated. While talking about the report, Majithia said, “the content of the STF report shared by Sidhu are fabricated and false.” He then went on to accuse Sidhu of committing the contempt of court by sharing contents of the purported report which was submitted to the high court in a sealed cover. As quoted by news agency ANI, the Akali leader said, “In this case it isn’t Special Task Force report but after seeing press conference of Mr&Mrs Sidhu,I can say it’s Sidhu Team False report. It’s fabricated report prepared by ‘Sidhu & Sons’.”

Majithia went onto say that Sidhu and his wife had committed the gravest contempt of court as they have obstructed the course of judicial delivery. “This was done deliberately to dilute the effect of the apology rendered to him by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” said Bikram Singh Majithia.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday had presented evidence against the Akali leader in the form of the STF report. He had said, “STF has made it clear that there is a substantial evidence of the role of Bikram Majithia in drug peddling which needs to be probed. Punjab government cannot ignore these.”

The issue started after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday tendered an apology to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia in connection with Delhi CM’s allegations against him over drugs issue. This was shared by the former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Twitter. He wrote, “CM @ArvindKejriwal has tendered an apology to me in the court,for all the baseless&false allegations he & his party levelled against me in drug issue.My mother suffered the most due to all this&this apology is a vindication of her faith in Waheguru’s power of justice.”