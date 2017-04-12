Bikaner Land Scam: ED conducts raids at Robert Vadra aides’ Faridabad premises

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Faridabad in connection with the Bikaner land scam case in Rajasthan.(PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Faridabad in connection with the Bikaner land scam case in Rajasthan. It has been alleged that the scam is connected to a company linked to Sonia Gandhis son-in-law Robert Vadra. Raids are underway in locations belong Vadra’s aides, including a Congress MLA’s brother, according to a report. Reports also say the raids were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had reportedly conducted searches at various locations in Rajasthan in connection with the Bikaner land scam case. But Congress has always maintained that Vadra has any land in Bikaner.

Earlier, IAS officer Ashok Khemka, who shot to limelight in 2012 when he had cancelled the mutation of a land deal between Robert Vadra’s company and realty major DLF, had claimed no action has been taken on any scam so far.

“No action still on any scam, whether land, license or seeds. New Gwal Pahari (MC Gurgaon) land scam. Effective action missing. Only eyewash,” Khemka, Principal Secretary to Government of Haryana, Science and Technology Department, tweeted.

