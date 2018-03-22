Bihar woman operated under torchlight due to power cut dies, relatives slam hospital for negligence

The incident took place on March 19 and the video of the operation has since gone viral. (ANI)

A road accident victim who was operated under torchlight at Saharsa’s Sadar Hospital in Bihar died on Wednesday night. The family and relatives of the woman have accused the hospital administration for negligence and held the hospital responsible for her death. The mourning relatives said, “We hold the administration and their negligence responsible for her death.” No case has yet been registered against the hospital or the doctor who performed the operation.

Omkar, a relative of the victim said, “We weren’t satisfied with her treatment. So we admitted her in pvt hospital. They kept saying she’s fine and made us wait for two days. Suddenly they asked us to take her to Patna where they said she has broken bones and internal injuries. No case registered yet.”

In the video, the doctor can be seen operating upon an unconscious woman while another woman holds the torchlight. The video shows the doctor dressed in khaki-coloured shirt sewing the victim’s hand.

Reports suggest that the since the patient needed immediate attention due to the accident, she had to be operated there and then. The doctors then decided to go ahead with the operation with torchlight since there was a power cut in the hospital that day.

Meanwhile, Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey has sought a detailed report on the incident. He said, “The patient was injured and given stitches in the dressing room, no operation was conducted. I have asked the civil surgeon for a detailed report. Incidents like these shouldn’t happen.” Reports also stated that the hospital had no power back up, since there were no working generators. The operation was thus done under torchlight.