Bihar, West Bengal, Assam floods: Indian Railways cancels some train services; all you need to know

Northeast Frontier Railway has issued a statement canceling several of their long distance trains. (PTI)

The flood situation in Bihar, West Bengal and Assam has worsened and Indian Railways train services from Kolkata to the North East have been suspended for the third consecutive day. According to PTI, thousands of passengers were inconvenienced as life came to a halt in the flood-hit regions. About 56 people have died in Bihar and 21 in Assam, according to ANI. Due to water level rising above danger marks, about 14 trains from Howrah, Sealdah and Kolkata stations were canceled today. According to an Eastern Railway statement, the railway tracks in the North East Frontier Railway system have been submerged in the flood water.

The cancelled trains are 12041 Up Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express, 12345 Up Howrah-Guwahati Saraighat Express, 15959 Up Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express, 13147 Up Sealdah-New Cooch Behar Uttarbanga Express, 13149 Up Sealdah-Alipurduar Kanchankanya Express, 12343 Up Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Darjeeling Mail, 22309 Up Howrah-New Jalpaiguri AC Express and 12377 Up Sealdah-New Alipurduar Padatik Express, PTI said.

The Railways statement also mentioned other canceled trains like 15657 Up Sealdah-Guwahati Kanchanjungha Express, 13063 Up Howrah-Balurghat Express, 12363 Up Kolkata-Haldibari Express, 13161 Up Kolkata-Balurghat Express, 13141 Up Sealdah-New Alipurduar Teesta Torsa Express and 13145 Up Kolkata-Radhikapur Express.

Northeast Frontier Railway too has issued a statement canceling several of their long distance trains. Some trains have been diverted or short terminated, PTI reported. The NFR in their press release said that 75730/75729 DEMU between Silghat Town-Guwahati, 15909 AA Express between Dibrigarh-Lalgarh, 15660 Kanchanjungha Express between Agartala-Sealdah, 12378 Padatik Express between New Alipurduar-Sealdah and 13142 Teesta Torsa Express between New Alipurduar-Sealdah have been canceled today.