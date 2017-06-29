Bihar top cops caught on camera playing mobile games even as Nitish Kumar, DGP P K Thakur speak at event

In the pictures, two police officers can be seen going through their mobile phones. (Source: ANI)

A few senior police officers were caught on camera playing games or surfing the internet during a seminar which was addressed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar DGP P K Thakur. The Chief Minister was speaking at the headquarters of the state police which had organised a meet on the occasion of International day against misuse of intoxicants and its illegal trade. Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Home Amir Subhani and a host of senior officials also attended the seminar. However, this is not the first time a public servant or an elected representative has been caught spending time on their mobile phones during an important meeting or an assembly or parliamentary session.

In the pictures, two police officers can be seen going through their mobile phones. One of the police officers was caught on camera playing a game on his mobile phone, even as other police officers can be seen paying attention to the speaker. Another police officer was perhaps more interested in the larger picture and was reading up about the Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to the United States – a picture of US President Trump and his wife Melania Trump could be clearly seen on his mobile phone, as per ANI.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Kumar while addressing the seminar said that the ambit of Money Laundering Act should be expanded. The Bihar CM said that state government should be empowered to seize property worth Rs 5 crore, according to an Indian Express report.

It is not known whether the Chief Minister was addressing the seminar when the police officers were checking their phones.