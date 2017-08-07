Bihar to be made open defecation free by 2019, says CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has set a deadline of March, 2019 to make the state open defecation free. (PTI image)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has set a deadline of March, 2019 to make the state open defecation free, according to PTI report. The newly formed JD(U)-BJP government has set an ambitious target of making 4,555 gram panchayats open defecation free by the end of the current financial year 2017-18. The decision were taken during a review meeting of ‘Lohia Swachh Bihar Abhiyan’, the report says. CM Kumar also had exhorted officials to expedite the process of achieving the target.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 8 said the Clean India mission has become a mass movement and over 100 districts across the country have become open defecation free (ODF), PTI reported. “I am glad that the Swachh Bharat Mission is a mass movement, with over 100 districts now open defecation free,” PM had tweeted. There are three ODF states, 101 such districts and 1,67,226 such villages in the country. A total of 34,879,320 toilets have also been built in households, the Prime Minister posted on Twitter.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on October 2, 2014 by the Prime Minister with an aim to eradicate open defecation by 2019. The ambitious mission is divided into two categories — Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) and Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

Meanwhile, CM Kumar held a high level meeting on Satureday night to review the progress of work of Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj Department. While revewing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), Kumar said the water conservation project, which was implemented in Nalanda district, should be considered as a “role-model” and it should be implemened in all the districts of the state especially in south Bihar, according to PTI report.

He also asked officials to take up the matter of aforestation in order to increase the forest coverage area in the state. During the review of Jeevika, the CM stressed upon the need to speed up the process of creation of 10 lakh Self Help Gropus (SHGs) in the state by the end of December 2018, PTI reported.