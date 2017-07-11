Bihar Tejashwi Yadav crisis: Nitish Kumar led JD(U) to meet today, here is all you want to know

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led JD(U) will meet today in Patna even as Deputy Chief Minister and Lalu Parsad’s son Tejashwi Yadav was facing the heat to resign from the post.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led JD(U) will meet today in Patna even as Deputy Chief Minister and Lalu Parsad’s son Tejashwi Yadav was facing the heat to resign from the post. CBI in its FIR had named Tejashwi in connection with charges of corruption and cheating. While RJD and Congress had backed the Deputy Chief Minister, CM Kumar has not said anything over the issue. Yesterday, senior JD(U) leader has take a dig at BJP saying the issue is as an attempt to frustrate efforts for forming a grand alliance of opposition parties at the national level to take on the NDA. JD(U) will discuss the matter pertaing to Tejashwi’s resignation today.

Kumar was in Rajgir for the last few days but returned to the state capital last night. He had also cancelled chief minister’s weekly ‘Lok Samvad’ programme, which was scheduled for Monday. Notably, In the last 12 years, Nitish has either sacked or got five of his ministers, who have faced corruption charges and serious political allegations, to submit their resignations. It has been learned that Nitish taled to RJD chief Lalu Prasad over phone regarding the development.

CBI had conducted the raids in connection with handing over the maintenance of two railway-run hotels to private parties allegedly in return for a prime piece of land to Lalu’s family in Patna. The case relates to the period when Lalu was the railway minister. Apart from Lalu, his wife and son Tejashwi have been made accused in the case.

Watch this video

‘

The RJD legislature party yesterday in the presence of Lalu, his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi and their two sons–Tejashwi and Tej Pratap– both ministers in the Nitish Kumar government. In the meeting, the party had rejected the BJP’s demand for the deputy chief minister’s resignation following the Friday raids.