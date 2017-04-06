Bihar soil ‘scam’: State chief secretary orders probe into case involving Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav

Earlier in the day, Tej Pratap Yadav had threatened to sue the former Bihar deputy CM. (ANI)

Days after former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi had claimed that state minister and Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav had used his influence to give contract of Rs 90 lakh for the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna, state chief secretary had ordered a probe into the alleged scam. As per Sushil Kumar Modi’s allegations, the contract was given for earth filling work and construction of pathways to a company that carried soil from a proposed mall site owned by a firm in which some members of the Lalu Prasad’s family are shareholders.

Earlier in the day, Tej Pratap Yadav had threatened to sue the former Bihar deputy CM. The minister may file a suit against the BJP leader for running a smear campaign against his family for alleging the conflict of interest. Tej Pratap was also backed by his father on the issue, who had earlier rejected the charge and said the family was ready for any investigation in the matter.

Sushil Kumar Modi, who is adamant on his accusation, did not express any apprehension about the defamation suit. The former Deputy CM said he was not afraid of any legal notices as he was only doing his job by raising questions. The BJP leader had said that till now, people did not know that Lalu’s family is building Bihar’s biggest mall. However, the soil episode brought this fact into the domain of the public domain, he said.

He went on to put some more questions for the Yadav family and asked whether a tender was floated for the purchase of soil. If it was, who were the bidders? Also, did the Patna zoo need to buy soil? asked Sushil KumarModi, adding that it seems the argument of four-feet pathways is being used to forcibly justify the purchase of soil.