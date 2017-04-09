Bihar soil scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav defends son Tej Pratap, says ‘People cry fraud when they themselves are corrupt’

Lalu Prasad Yadav. (ANI)

In the wake of allegations against son Tej Pratap Yadav, father Lalu Prasad Yadav came forward in his defence, says “Ghotala-ghotala wo log karte hain jo khud ghotalebaaz hain. Zoo ko mitti nahi bechi gayi. (People cry fraud when they themselves are corrupt. The soil was not sold to the zoo.)” This comment by the former Bihar Chief Minister comes a few days after his son came under the scanner for a recent soil purchase scam. On March 6, Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park also known as the Patna Zoo that comes under the charge of Tej Pratap Yadav was questioned by the Bihar government to explain about the soil purchase that took place.

The case came to light when a company, MS Enterprise which is owned by Virendra Yadav was given a Rs 90-lakh contract for earth-filling process and they allegedly brought soil from the site of an upcoming mall in Danapur. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family are shareholders in the upcoming Danapur mall.

Nand Kishore, the zoo director asked been asked by the Chief Secretary of Bihar, Anjani Kumar Singh to produce all orders and papers that are relevant to the purchase of soil worth Rs 90 lakh, he has also been asked to reveal the head under which the soil has been purchased. In reply to the questions, Nand Kishore has said that all the norms have been followed. While talking about the bringing soil from the site of the mall he said that the mall area has not been identified among the six sites by the contractor to fetch soil from, according to an Indian Express report.