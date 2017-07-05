Bihar shocker: Enraged woman thrashes Circle Officer in Gaighat; watch viral video

The woman reportedly belongs to the Gaighat region of Jaya village. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, a woman from Bihar can be seen beating an official brutally. In this video that was posted by the news agency ANI on its Twitter handle on Wednesday morning, a woman can be seen raining blows on a man over some issue. As per the agency, the man who was beaten is the Circle Officer of Gaighat block (Muzaffarpur). The agency reported that the woman was beating the Circle Officer over his alleged objectionable proposals for mutation of property. However, FinancialExpress.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

According to a report by Prabhat Khabar, the woman who belongs to the Gaighat region of Jaya village has alleged that she was harassed by the CO Nishikant and attorney Rajiv Kumar Singh who is also known as Khan in the name of providing the revenue receipt. However, when they refused to get the work done, she decided to take the matters into her own hands and thrashed the official on Tuesday evening. As soon as the news broke, several office bearers including the DSP of the East, Muttif Ahmed, reached the area and tried to resolve the matter.

Watch the incident here:

#WATCH Woman beat Circle Officer of Gaighat block (Muzaffarpur) over his alleged objectionable proposals for mutation of property #Bihar pic.twitter.com/8gkIUqZjGt — ANI (@ANI_news) July 5, 2017

Reacting to the case, CO Nishikant said all the allegations by the woman are baseless and he also got a FIR registered against her. The entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone camera by someone present on spot and the video was posted on social media.

