Bihar MP Pappu Yadav rekindles Bihar special status debate, submits letter to Lok Sabha seeking discussion

In the backdrop of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) walking out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last week over Andhra Pradesh not being granted special status, Bihar MP Pappu Yadav on Wednesday sought to revive the demand for special status to Bihar. In a notice submitted to Lok Sabha Secretary-General Snehlata Shrivastava, Yadav has asked for a discussion on the matter of granting special status to the state of Bihar. Yadav in the letter highlighted the differences in development among the states stating that no amount of planning initiatives and finance commissions set up by the incumbent government has helped their state to progress.

Slamming the Centre, Yadav said that direct and indirect contribution of the government has always aided the developed states more. Further, Yadav also pointed out that after the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission, Bihar’s share among states has gone down from 10.9 per cent to 9.7 per cent. The MP from Madhepura, Bihar, further stressed that the Centre has overlooked the financial crisis of India’s third-most populous state and alleged that the BJP-ruled government neglected the vegetation and the sprawling forest cover of the state.

He noted that annual floods in Bihar caused from the rivers coming from Nepal is another financial burden the state has to carry. The leader invoked the Bihar Reorganisation Act of 2000 and mentioned that according to the act a financial aid initiative was commissioned to be set up which would directly help in the aid of monetary difficulties of the state. He said that no positive step has been taken on the matter yet.

The letter for urgent discussion comes two days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he had not given up the demand for grant of special status ‘for even one second’. Nitish stressed that he has never forgotten about the demand even 13 years after the issue was first raised. Nitish also hit out at the RJD who questioned his silence after TDP backed off from the alliance over grant of special status. Nitish said that Bihar is in need for special status and that his party would go to any lengths to acquire that.