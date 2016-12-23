Big Bihar liquor ban impact: People saving Rs 10,000 crore after prohibition, says Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar said that people are using the money saved because of the prohibition on children’s education, health and clothes. (Source: Twitter/NitishKumar)

The positive impact of the liquor ban in Bihar is now becoming visible if the state’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is to be believed. Speaking during the fifth phase of his state-wide ‘Nischay Yatra’ in district Sasaram on Thursday, Kumar said people of the state are now saving Rs 10,000 crore because of prohibition, according to Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar. Kumar also took a dig at the critics who predicted the state would suffer revenue losses to the tune of Rs 5000 crore due to prohibition.

“Liquor supporters predicted revenue losses to the tune of Rs 5000 crore, but I am happy that people are now saving Rs 10,000 crore,” the daily quoted him as saying. Kumar has been the main force behind the implementation of prohibition in the state. Liquor ban was one of the major promises Kumar had made when he decided to contest 2015 Bihar Assembly election along with Congress and Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal. After the election, prohibition was one of the major policy decision rolled out by Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.

On Thursday, Kumar said that people are using the money saved because of the prohibition on children’s education, health and clothes. The positive effects of prohibition can be seen in the markets as well. After the imposition of liquor ban, according to Kumar, the demand of sewing machines has increased by 19%, handicraft and readymade clothes by 44%, milk by 11% and ‘rasgulla’ by 16%. Not only this, there has been a 55% decrease in road mishaps, 24% in murders, 16% in loot and 37% in riots, Prabhat Khabar quoted Kumar as saying.

After the implementation of demonetisation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumar was one of the few opposition leaders who supported the decision. However, Kumar also said that demonetisation should be followed by prohibition and action on ‘benaami’ properties across the country.

To spread awareness against liquor consumption, residents of Bihar will attempt to create the world record of human chains, starting January 21, 2017. People will form approximately 7264-km long human chain. The aim of the campaign would be to form at least 150-km long human chain in each district, resulting in at least 5700-km long human chains.