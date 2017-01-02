Bihar: Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav dons Krishna avatar for 2017; check out photos!

He wore a blue jacket and black shawl over his white attire and was also seen wearing a red head gear with a peacock feather on top. (ANI)

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son and Bihar Health Minister, Tej Pratap celebrated the first day of the year in a peculiar way, to say the least. With Lalu’s beloved cows in the background, he dressed up as Krishna and played the flute to his cows to welcome the new year. He wore a blue jacket and black shawl over his white attire and was also seen wearing a red head gear with a peacock feather on top – he said the outfit was given to him by a Lord Krishna disciple. Tej Pratap is a big devotee of Lord Krishna. He revealed that on his recent trip to Vrindavan and Mathura, where he was gifted the outfit, he was also advised to wear it on the first day of the year. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s eldest son, explained that this was his way of welcoming the new year and that he takes inspiration from Lord Krishna.

While Lalu’s son was celebrating the New Year, he was reportedly upset about the happenings in Uttar Pradesh. According to an Indian Express report, Lalu said “UP main sab ulta ho gaya” referring to the developments in the Samajwadi Party feud.

Samajwadi Party has been witnessing several flip flops in its decisions since quite some time. The Yadav family and Samajwadi Party has gone through a roller coaster ride in the recent past with Akhilesh Yadav being sacked from the party along with Ram Gopal Yadav by Mulayam Singh. On Sunday, Akhilesh and Ramgopal hit back by elevating Mulayam to an inconsequential ‘Marg darshak’ position while the Uttar Pradesh CM was anointed head of Samajwadi Party.