Bihar JD(U) RJD crisis: Nitish Kumar wants Lalu Prasad to take call on Tejashwi Prasad Yadav resignation

Bihar JD(U) RJD crisis: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party is likely to seek resignation of RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son and Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav after CBI had registered an FIR against him in connection with corruption charges. (IE image)

Bihar JD(U) RJD crisis: All is not well between ruling JD(U) and RJD in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party is likely to seek resignation of RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son and Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav after CBI had registered an FIR against him in connection with corruption charges, according to Indian Express report. JD(U) has called for a meeting of its MLAs and MLCs tomorrow, the report says. While Prasad has termed the development as BJP’s political vendetta against his family, Kumar has remained silent on this issue. It has been learned that JD(U) wanted Tejashwi to offer resignation. RJD has called a meet of legislators which will be held today, IE reports. RJD leaders, however, has maintained that there was no need for Tejashwi to quit.

CBI has registered an FIR against Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and Tejashwi for allegedly accepting a prime plot of land in Patna in exchange for awarding a tender for the maintenance of two railway hotels to two Bihar businessmen when the RJD chief was railway minister in 2006.

Meanwhile, Kumar had cancelled his weekly public interface event and the subsequent press conference scheduled to be held on Monday on health grounds. This has triggered speculation that he was avoiding the press in view of the recent development. Recently, the allies were not on the same page while lending support to NDA’s Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind. While, Kumar and JD(U) extended support for former Bihar Governor, RJD criticised the move and backed Meira Kumar for the post of President of India.

Former Union minister Raghunath Jha told IE, “Did BJP’s Union Minister Uma Bharati resign after a case was registered against her?” Hilsa MLA Shakti Singh

Yadav said, “RJD mein chattani ekta hai (Our unity is rock solid).” According to reports, party sources said there were suggestions that senior minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui be made the RJD’s legislature party leader and Deputy CM. However, it is unlikely that Prasad would accept anyone from outside his family for these key positions, the report says.

Another JD(U) leader said that CM Kumar has not yet spoken to Prasad on the issue. According to report, Kumar also expect Lalu Prasad to make the first move. If the RJD remains defiant on Tejashwi not resigning, matters may worsen, which is something the JD(U) and RJD want to avoid. Both the parties do not want to give the BJP an upper hand, the report says.