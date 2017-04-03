Bihar: JD(U) leader Suryadeo Singh ‘suspended’ from party after shooting incident

Following the incident of shooting of two people over a land dispute, JD(U) leader Suryadeo Singh has been suspended from the party today( Image Courtesy: Indian Express)

Following the incident of shooting of two people over a land dispute, JD(U) leader Suryadeo Singh has been suspended from the party today. Janata Dal(United) leader Suryadeo Singh had allegedly shot dead two people and injured four more following a dispute over a piece of land in Sasaram district of Bihar. 5 persons have been arrested in the shooting incident including the wife of Suryadeo.

Among those killed in the shooting are a 13-year-old girl Hazara Khatun while the four injured are Diwakar(8), Prakash(12) and Sahil(4) – three are minors – as per the NewsX report.

“The party has taken strong note of yesterday’s incident and suspended Suryadeo Singh, the former MLA, from the primary membership of the party for his involvement in yesterday’s firing incident in Rohtas district,” JD(U) chief spokesman Sanjay Kumar Singh told PTI.

A number of high profile violent incidents have shaken the Nitish Kumar led JD(U) government over the recent months. Among them is the incident that took place days after Jan Adhikar Party and Madhepur member of Parliament Pappu Yadav was arrested following the spat between his supporters and the police. According to the reports, the clash took place as Yadav’s supporters were staging a dharna on several issues like power hike and paper leak in BSSC examination.

Bihar BJP MLC Lal Babu Prasad was also suspended by the state unit of the party over the allegations of sexually harassing a woman legislator. He was also removed from the post of Vice-President of the BJP unit the state. The woman legislator is a member of Lok Janshakti Party and wife of a BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh. Niraj had thrashed Prasad on receiving a complaint from his wife.