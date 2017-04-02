Bihar: JD(U) leader Suryadeo Singh kills two, injures three over land dispute

Two men were reportedly killed over a piece of land. (Reuters)

Janata Dal (United) leader Suryadeo Singh today allegedly shot dead two and injured four over a dispute over a piece of land in Bihar district of Sasaram.

The incident occurred days after Jan Adhikar Party leader and Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav was arrested in Patna after his supporters clashed with police. He was arrested from his residence at Mandiri in the state capital.

His supporters reportedly clashed with police while they were staging a dharna on several issues like power hike and paper leak in BSSC examination. the day before, Pappu Yadav had slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre’s demonetisation move. He said that the former was making better ties with the BJP to stash his black money.

On Friday, Bihar BJP MLC Lal Babu Prasad, who has allegedly sexually harassed woman legislator few days back, was suspended by the state unit of the party.He has also been removed from the post ovice-president of the BJP unit in the state. The woman MLC is a member of Lok Janshakti Party and wife of a BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh. Niraj had allegedly thrashed Prasad on receiving a complaint from his wife. The incident took place on the premises of Legislative Assembly.

The state on several other occasions too witnessed incidents of political violence in which leaders of several political parties had been shot dead, harmed or involved in attack other people. Last year, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RJD were shot dead by unidentified gunmen, which raised questions on the law and order situation in the state ruled by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.