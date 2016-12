Buxar’s central jail is infamous for alleged discrepancies and infighting between inmates. (Reuters)

Five prisoners have escaped from Central Jail in Bihar’s Buxar late last night, ANI reported on Saturday. Buxar’s central jail is infamous for alleged discrepancies and infighting between inmates. Days ago, several newspapers have reported that inmates here are bein provided with facilities they aren’t eligible for. In a raid, eight mobile phones were recovered from prisoners.

Further inputs awaited