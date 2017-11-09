Bihar incense seller sold off home to fund daughters’ education; what happened next will bring tears to your eyes

Rupa is now a judge and is all set to gift her father the house he had to sell.

This touching tale will leave you teary-eyed. It’s been 10 years since Baidyanath Prasad Shah, an incense sticks seller, decided to sell his home in Bihar’s Motihari to fund the education of his three daughters. One daughter, Rupa Raj was 14 years old at that time. Rupa is now a judge and is all set to gift her father the house he had to sell. A student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Rupa secured 173rd rank in state’s Public Service Commission exam. The girl completed her graduation in law from Pune. The girl was one of the successful candidates who cleared 29th Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam recently conducted by the state’s Public Service Commission, Hindustan Times reports.

Not only Rupa, Shah’s other two daughters Ruchi and Lakshmi – have also made their father proud. Shah’s second daughter – Ruchi, became a doctor in China in 2014, it was only at this time when Shah stopped making incense. While his third daughter Lakshmi works at the Bihar Bhawan in New Delhi, and is eligible for a job as a lecturer after recently cracking the National Eligibility Test.

In another seemingly similar story, a Muzaffarnagar girl was able to qualify and be appointed as a civil judge after clearing the exams as declared by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Becoming a judge for Anjum Saifi was significant not because it was her dream, but for the reason that it was her father’s last wish – he lost his life 25 years ago while fighting for a noble cause.