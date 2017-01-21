Bihar govt to launch ‘nasha mukt’ state campaign today

Kumar said ‘nasha mukti’ in Bihar would herald a new era in the country as no one will be permitted to use intoxicating substance and tobacco products. (PTI)

The Bihar Government will today launch a ‘nasha mukt’ (addidction-free) state campaign, after formation of human chain across the state. Besides Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, over two crore people are likely to participate in human chain. All teachers and students of schools and colleges will participate this chain. This human chain will be for 45 minutes starting from 12.15 in the afternoon.

You May Also Want To Watch:

The total length of the human chain will be 11,292 kms, covering all panchyats and blocks of the state. Apart from satellite, drones and low flying aircraft will also be used for taking images of the human chain. In view of human chain traffic will be stopped from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kumar said ‘nasha mukti’ in Bihar would herald a new era in the country as no one will be permitted to use intoxicating substance and tobacco products. He said Bihar will become an ideal state of the country as dreamed by Mahatma Gandhi.