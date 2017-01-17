Bihar Government not to renew license of liquor units in 2017-18

The state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar decided not to renew the license of three Beer manufacturing units, 12 Bottling plants and six ENA making establishments in the 2017-18 fiscal. (PTI)

Bihar government today decided not to renew the licence of Beer, Bottling plants and ENA (Extra Neutral Alcohol) manufacturing units, in the next financial year. The state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved a proposal of the Excise and Prohibition department in this regard, Principal Secretary Cabinet Coordination Department Brajesh Mehrotra said.

The cabinet decided not to renew the license of three Beer manufacturing units, 12 Bottling plants and six ENA making establishments in the 2017-18 fiscal.

Six units, manufacturing Ethanol, would continue to function, Mehrotra said adding, if the units whose license would not be renewed in the next fiscal, wish to manufacture non-alcoholic products in their existing establishments, they would be permitted.

You may also like to watch this:

The cabinet gave its nod to 32 other agendas of different departments at the meeting today, which was held at Rajgir in Nalanda district, about 100 km from Patna.

The experiment of holding cabinet meetings outside the state capital was started by Nitish Kumar after coming to power in 2005 and today’s meeting at the International Convention Centre of Rajgir was fourth of its kind.

The cabinet also decided to hold the Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly and State Legislative Council from February 23 to March 31.