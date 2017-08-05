Bihar Government collects prisoners Aadhar numbers in Patna

A target has been set to achieve seeding of Aadhaar number of all inmates of Beur jail within 10 days.

The authorities has been collecting Aadhaar number from prisoners lodged in jails in Patna and has set up camps in jails for enrolment of those inmates who do not have it.

Patna District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Aggawal today inaugurated such a camp at Beur jail. Similar camps are also being organised in other prisons of the district, an official statement said.

He said around 1000 inmates in Beur jail have given their Aadhaar numbers while the camp would help 500 others acquire the unique identification number.

Aadhaar would help the police identify a person with past criminal records in any police station.