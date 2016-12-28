Bihar Government approves 50% reservation in judicial services, gives nod to 12% OBC quota

With the implementation of newly approved orders, there will be 12 percent reservation for OBC while it will increase from 10 percent to 21 percent for EBC. (PTI)

The ending year brought a good news for aspirants of judicial services belonging to Other backward Classes (OBC) in Bihar as the state government has approved 12 percent reservation for them in the new order approving 50 percent overall reservation after consulting Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and Patna High Court. Currently, there is a provision for only 27 percent reservation in subordinate services while no quota in superior services in which Extremely Backward Class (EBC) is getting 10 percent, and Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) are getting 16 and one percent respectively while no reservation for OBC.

However, with the implementation of newly approved orders, there will be 12 percent reservation for OBC while it will increase from 10 percent to 21 percent for EBC. The provison of reservation will be same for SC and ST as earlier.

Elated on the decision of the state government, General Administration Department Principal Secretary Dharmendra Singh Gangwar said that the decision has been taken in the light of the Supreme Court judgment of September 2016, in the State of Bihar vs Dayanand Singh case. The 50 percent quota will be reserved in appointment of both services conducted by the BPSC to fill the posts of Judicial Magistrates and Munsif Magistrates along with appointments conducted by the Patna HC to fill the posts of Additional District and Sessions Judges.

Gangwar further said the cabinet decided to implement horizontal reservation in both services, where 35 percent reservation would be given to women in each category, besides one percent post would be reserved for ortho-physically differently-abled persons.

Currently, there are about 1,100 vacancies in both categories, said officials.