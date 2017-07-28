Bihar floor test: Tejashwi Yadav hits back at Nitish Kumar, says CM knew he could not have sacked me

Former Dy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. (PTI)

Bihar Floor test: The Assembly test to decide whether Nitish Kumar can form his government in the state or not is underway. Former Dy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav while attending the assembly attacked the CM. While addressing the assembly, Yadav said, “People of Bihar have suffered immensely.” He added, “We have 80 MLAs, Nitish ji knew he could not have sacked me.” Further while talking about Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav said, “If we talk about Nitish ji’s image, the whole country knows about his credibility.” He continued to attack Kumar and further questioned him about his ‘thinking’ and ‘morality’ behind his decision and said that, “the world wants to know.”

While talking about the sudden resignation that was given by Nitish Kumar on July 26 and said, “Everything was completely planned; the way Nitish Kumar gave resignation is saddening.” He added, “We did not put any pressure on the Chief Minister ever.”

