Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar returns to NDA fold, BJP leaders split over turn in Bihar politics

A party leader said that Nitish was not a natural ally of the BJP, while another said that he had humiliated Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past. (PTI)

Ahead of Bihar floor test in which JDU leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is seeking to prove his majority with BJP support this time it has emerged that not all are happy with the turn of events in state politics. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating the addition of Bihar in the NDA’s collection and the split in the state’s Grand Alliance, some party leaders are wary of Nitish Kumar’s return. A party leader told the Indian Express that Nitish was not a natural ally of the BJP, while another said that he had humiliated Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past. The Bihar Chief Minister had left BJP in 2013 after Modi became the party’s PM candidate.

Senior BJP MP Hukumdev Narayan Yadav talking to IE called Nitish opportunistic and somebody who had no ideology. He said, “Some people in the party think this (alliance) is not good for Bihar. They cannot forget the humiliation of BJP and Modi-ji.” However, the central leadership feels victorious over claiming Bihar, the 17th state where NDA rules. This is in stark contrast with their 2015 loss in the state after the RJD-JD(U)-Congress alliance. Some MPs believe that this move reiterates their party’s stand against corruption. Buxar MP Ashwani Choubey said that this would end the unity of the Opposition even as the Grand Alliance between RJD and JDU was broken after Nitish Kumar’s exit.

You may also like to watch

Another MP told IE that for the moment, it seems like a good move but in the long run, it can create issues for the party. The MP was quoted saying that Nitish would show his true colours as he was not a man of consensus. About three MPs were skeptical about his entry in BJP unless it helps to weaken the JD(U) in the future, they said.