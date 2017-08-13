Bihar floods: Rajnath Singh speaks to CM Nitish Kumar, assures Central aid

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Reuters)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the flood-like situation in the state and assured that the Centre is rushing additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to provide relief. “Spoke to Bihar CM @NitishKumar and discussed the flood situation in the state. The NDRF teams have already reached the affected areas. The Centre is rushing additional NDRF teams to Bihar to help the ongoing rescue &relief operations in the flood affected region of the state,” Singh tweeted. Following the relentless rain in Nepal, now Bihar is under a threat of facing the danger of flood.

An alert has been sounded by the state administration as the river was flowing above the danger mark of Kosi belt. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar are facing major flood problems caused by the rivers flowing from Nepal to India.The meteorological department on Friday issued an advisory forecast of a rapid rise in water levels of rivers in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, north Bengal, eastern Uttar Pradesh and north Bihar for the next five days as the region is likely to get heavy rainfall.

A release of the union ministry of water resources said that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bhutan. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Nepal, it said.