Bihar flood crisis worst in 3 decades, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan today said the Bihar flood crisis was the “worst in almost three decades” as he took up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured him that the Centre was providing all possible help to the eastern state. Talking to reporters after meeting the prime minister, the LJP leader said Modi assured him that the Union government in coordination with the Nitish Kumar dispensation had taken effective steps to help the affected families. He said 9-10 districts of Bihar were facing a grave flood crisis. “It is something I have not seen since 1987. It is very grave and the government is working on a war footing to provide relief to people. It is natural that people will suffer due to the enormity of the flood… The prime minister said all help is being provided to Bihar,” he said.

The food minister said both the central as well as the state government were doing their best to help people. He also rejected opposition RJD’s criticism of relief effort, wondering if party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was aware of the situation in advance. Paswan said Yadav had done nothing during the years of his party’s government to deal with the almost ‘annual flood crisis’ hitting the state. The Union minister added that the food supply meant for the flood-affected was abundant, but the presence of high waters everywhere had made the job of dropping the material difficult. The toll in Bihar flood has risen to 56 as 69.81 lakh people have been hit by inundation in 13 districts of the state.