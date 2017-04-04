Bihar deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav has a special message for PM Narendra Modi: ‘Speak the truth, fulfil your poll promises’

“Respected PM, at least on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami today, please speak the truth on when implementation will start on your poll promise of providing jobs to 2 crore youths every year?” Tejaswi asked.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling his poll promise of providing 2 crore jobs annually to the youth of India. Launching a scathing attack, Tejaswi urged PM to ‘speak the truth’ on the occasion of Ram Navami. Reminding Modi of his 2014 election promise, Tejaswi asked when will he start implementing his ambitious plans which he promised at the time of election campaign. “Respected PM, at least on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami today, please speak the truth on when implementation will start on your poll promise of providing jobs to 2 crore youths every year?” Tejaswi asked.

आदरणीय मोदीजी, आज रामनवमी के शुभ अवसर पर तो कम से कम सच बोल ही दिजीए कि युवाओं को सालाना 2करोड़ नौकरी देने का वादा कब पूरा करना शुरू करेंगे http://t.co/hP6aiYeZad — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 4, 2017

Tejaswi made his remarks in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet greeting people on Ram Navami. “On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, I greet the people of the country,” the prime minister had tweeted.

However, this is not the first time Tejaswi has taken a dig at Modi. Last month, Tejaswi had slammed PM Narendra Modi for extending ‘hollow greetings’ to people of Bihar. At the occasion of Bihar’s foundation day on March 22, Modi had greeted the people of the state, replying to the tweet, Lalu Prasad’s son had criticised the PM describing his wishes “hollow greeting”.

Tejaswi, in his tweet, said that Bihar which gave BJP 31 MPs in Lok Sabha polls in 2014, has faced negligence on its long pending demand of being granted a special status. He said that state is still to get special status despite the Modi government completing three years in power.