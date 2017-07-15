Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav skips Vishwa Yuva Kaushal Divas: 10 points to know about JD(U)-RJD rift

Tejashwi while addressing the press has termed the grand alliance as their baby and said nothing harm will be done to harm their ‘baby’.(PTI)

The speculations about the mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance in Bihar heading for a split today had a big development. The rift between JD(U)-RJD worsened on Saturday after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav did not attend a ‘Vishwa Yuva Kaushal Divas’ event as his name plate mentioned earlier on the invitation was later removed. The event was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Earlier in the day, the Janata Dal (United) said that party leader Nitish Kumar has not demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who has been named in a First Information Report (FIR). The JD(U), however, demanded that Tejashwi should come out ‘clean’. Reiterating the party’s stand Tejashwi said nothing will be done to harm their ‘baby’. It is our baby (the grand alliance), which was initiated by Nitish Kumar. There is no question at all of ending it,” he said. Here, are the 10 things you got to know

1. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav did not attend a ‘Vishwa Yuva Kaushal Divas’ event as his name was removed from the event’s invitation. The same event was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

2. Tejashwi while addressing the press has termed the grand alliance as their baby and said nothing harm will be done to harm their ‘baby’.

3. The JD(U) demanded that Tejashwi should come out ‘clean’.Tejashwi was earlier named in a corruption case along with father Lalu Prasad Yadav. the case was filed by CBI which accuses Lalu Yadav of venality during his term as Union Railways Minister to acquire a deal for three acres of land in Patna that is now jointly owned by Tejashwi, his mother Rabri Devi and his siblings, as per reports.

4. However, JD(U) didn’t demand Tejashwi’s resignation. Lalu Yadav indicated that his party is under no pressure as it has the most seats in the Bihar assembly – 80 of 234. “Tejashwi will not resign at any cost. The RJD has 80 legislators. We will do what we want,” party leader Bhai Virender said in Patna to NDTV.

5 JD (U) asked RJD to shrug off the “arrogance”. JD (U) leader Sanjay Singh said NDTV that RJD should not forget that it was reduced to 22 MLAs in 2010 state poll.

6. However, Lalu said “the grand alliance in Bihar is an unbreakable bond, adding that the RJD will not let the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) break the alliance between the JD(U), Congress and the RJD, ” as per ANI.

7. Sources in the RJD said to NDTV that the negotiations between their camp and that of the Chief Minister are underway to decide on Tejashwi Yadav’s future.

8. In 2013, after Lalu was convicted in another corruption case when he was Bihar Chief Minister, he was barred from holding public office. His family members are now named in a number of cases that also include money-laundering.

9. JD(U) sources believed that this time Bihar chief minister is determined to end his association with the Yadavs, as per NDTV.