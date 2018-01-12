Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s convoy attacked, miscreants pelt stones at his car in Buxar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy was attacked today in Buxar. Stones were pelted at his car during a ‘samiksha yatra’ in Buxar’s Nandan.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy was attacked today in Buxar. Stones were pelted at his car during a ‘samiksha yatra’ in Buxar’s Nandan. The Chief Minister, however, was unharmed. Security persons were, meanwhile, injured in the incident. As per CNN News 18 Reports, a few locals threw stones at one of the cars in the Chief Minister’s cavalcade. The locals were angry over frequent power cuts and water shortage. The windshield of the car was smashed.

Last year on August 15, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s convoy was attacked in Vaishali district of the state. The attack took place at Chaksikandar in Vaishali district. However, no one was injured in the incident though the Deputy CM’s car was damaged in the stone pelting by the attackers. ANI then quoted him as saying that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers were behind the attack. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad had dismissed speculation that any of his partymen were behind the incident. The attack took place in an area known to be an RJD stronghold.