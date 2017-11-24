Bihar CM Nitish Kumar directs officials to electrify all villages by year end

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today took stock of progress in providing free electricity connection to every household and gave direction to officials to ensure that all hamlets/villages of the state are electrified by end of this year. (Image: IE)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today took stock of progress in providing free electricity connection to every household and gave direction to officials to ensure that all hamlets/villages of the state are electrified by end of this year. Chairing a high level meeting of the Energy department, the Chief Minister reviewed the work under various schemes and projects. Kumar also took stock of the latest situation with regard to providing free power connection to all household under the ‘Har-Ghar Bijli’ (electricity to every household) scheme of state government. Kumar’s development agenda — ‘Saat Nischay’ (seven resolves) — includes providing power, drinking water and drainage link to every household in the state.

The CM directed the officials to ensure that all hamlets/villages are electrified by the end of December 2017, an official release said.

Energy department’s Principal Secretary Pratyaya Amrit gave a power point presentation before the CM with regard to progress of various schemes that included providing power connection to all hamlets by December 2017, various power plants etc., an official release said. The issue of transfer of Barauni Thermal Power Plant, Kanti Thermal Power Plant, Nabinagar Power Generating Company Ltd (NPGCL), Nabinagar to NTPC was discussed at length during the meeting, the release said. The meeting also discussed the benefits of transfer of power plants to National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

The power generated from NTPC plants located in Bihar would be used in the state only, it said. The Chief Minister was also informed about the expansion of rail line between Kodarma and Rajgir which would ensure easy coal supply to NTPC Barh plant. The issue of NTPC setting up two solar power plants, one each at Kajra (Lakhisarai) and Pirpainty (Bhagalpur), also came up for discussion at the meeting, the release added. Prominent among those present during the meeting included, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Development Commissioner Shishir Sinha, CM’s Principal Secretary Chanchal Kumar, NTPC and other senior state government officials.