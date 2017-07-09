Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cancels Lok Samvad programme on health grounds

Nitish Kumar or the JD(U) has not commented so far on Friday’s CBI raids in four cities in connection with a corruption case, in which RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi are among the accused. (PTI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today returned to the state capital here from Rajgir, where he was recuperating from an illness, but cancelled tomorrow’s Lok Samvad programme on health grounds. “The Lok Samvad programme, which was scheduled for tomorrow, stands cancelled due to an indisposition of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” said an official release. It added that the JD(U) chief was down with fever. Lok Samvad is a public interface programme of Kumar held every Monday. It aims to collect the feedback of the people on the implementation of the development schemes and gather new ideas to strengthen ‘sushasan’ (good governance). The chief minister also holds a press conference after the Lok Samvad programme. Kumar or the JD(U) has not commented so far on Friday’s CBI raids in four cities in connection with a corruption case, in which RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi are among the accused.