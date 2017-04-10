Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to launch campaign against dowry, child marriage

Nitish Kumar expressed commitment towards ideologies of Mahatama Gandhi and said campaign against social evils like liquor, dowry and child marriage were inspired by the Father of the Nation. (Reuters)Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today announced that his government would launch a comprehensive campaign against child marriage and dowry like the one against liquor. “We will run a comprehensive campaign against child marriage and dowry like the one against liquor,” Kumar said in his welcome speech at the two-day Rashtriya Vimarsh (national discussion) to mark the beginning of centenary celebration of Champaran Satyagraha of Mahatama Gandhi.

“The way dowry demand is escalating really worries us … We will run an intense drive against it,” he said and also spoke about the malady of child marriage and stressed on the need to stamp it out.

Kumar expressed commitment towards ideologies of Mahatama Gandhi and said campaign against social evils like liquor, dowry and child marriage were inspired by the Father of the Nation.

He dwelt in detail on steps taken by his government for women empowerment and boosting literacy among girls through schemes like free distribution of bicycle, uniform and books.

Gandhiji’s grandson and former West Bengal Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi, Gandhians like Justice (Retd) Chandrasekhar Dharmadhikari, Justice (Retd) Rajendra Sachar, S N Subbarao, Sachidanand Sinha, Medha Patkar and Prerna Desai who were present on the occasion appreciated his resolve.