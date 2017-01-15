Bihar boat tragedy: PM Narendra Modi announces Rs. 50,000 compensation for victims; Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kins

A boat carrying 40 people had capsized in the Ganga river in Patna on Saturday. (ANI)

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday approved Rs 50,000 for those who were seriously injured in the boat tragedy in Bihar which happened on Saturday. PM Modi also approved ex-gratia from PMNRF of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin for those who lost their lives in the Bihar boat tragedy. The rescue operation in the boat tragedy resumed on Sunday morning after being halted for the night. The NDRF rescue team has recovered 24 bodies so far. A boat carrying 40 people had capsized in the Ganga river in Patna on Saturday. Eight people who were rescued are being treated at the hospital.

