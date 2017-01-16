Bihar boat tragedy: 10 things to know

The traumatic incident of Bihar boat tragedy has given birth to a fresh controversy among the two allies Janata Dal United (JDU) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as both of them point at each other for being responsible for the inadequate arrangements and poor planning – neither Chief Minister Nitish Kumar nor his deputy Tejaswi Prasad Yadav reviewed any security measures at the ghat before the event. CM Kumar has now asked the disaster management team to submit a detailed report on all the possible negligences that could have led to this accident. He has also instructed them to ensure all the safety measures are implemented for boats commuting in that particular area of Ganges. Tourism department of Bihar had organized the gala ceremony and acoording to them, the venue could take in 75,000 people at a time. Here are 10 important facts to know about the uneventful episode:
- There are around a dozen ghats from where private boats operate while government boats are available only at two ghats
- It took 45 minutes to the disaster management team to reach the spot as the administration wanted them to bring back passengers from Diara.
- NDRF teams were deployed 2 kilometers away for monitoring and were not posted at the venue
- NDRF teams came in with 16 boats only after the accident when they got a call from state disaster management department.
- Government did not take help of 20-30 divers from the either sides of Ganges
- A confusion had arisen over the number of boats involved
- The video shot by the victims shows two while the boatmen and the administration claim only one
- The owner of the boat has disappeared since the incident occured.
- Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Sushil Modi alleges CM Kumar of not interested in the festive programmes that do not bring him publicity.
- Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad has also complained of lack of adequate arrangement at the venue.
