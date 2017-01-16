Bihar boat tragedy: 10 things to know

Around 26 people died and most of them died out of fear in the tragic accident in Bihar while crosing ganga after attending a festival ceremony on 15th January. Picture credit: Financial Express)

The traumatic incident of Bihar boat tragedy has given birth to a fresh controversy among the two allies Janata Dal United (JDU) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as both of them point at each other for being responsible for the inadequate arrangements and poor planning – neither Chief Minister Nitish Kumar nor his deputy Tejaswi Prasad Yadav reviewed any security measures at the ghat before the event. CM Kumar has now asked the disaster management team to submit a detailed report on all the possible negligences that could have led to this accident. He has also instructed them to ensure all the safety measures are implemented for boats commuting in that particular area of Ganges. Tourism department of Bihar had organized the gala ceremony and acoording to them, the venue could take in 75,000 people at a time. Here are 10 important facts to know about the uneventful episode: