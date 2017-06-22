Bihar Board Class 10 result 2017: 11 in Top 10 from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui; full list of toppers

Bihar board Class 10 result: 11 students of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui are in top 10.

Bihar Board Class 10 result: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today declared the Class X examination results. With 465 marks, Prem Kumar of Shri Govind School in Lakhisarai emerged as the topped. The results were announced in the wake of two years of topper scam in Class XII exams conducted by the board. While last year’s Class XII topper was found havind no idea about her subjects, this year was also not better. Bihar Arts topper 2017, Ganesh Kumar, failed to show any of his academic prowess raising speculation of yet another topper scam in the state. Moreover, around 65 percent of the students failed the Bihar board.

In Class X exam, the overall pass percentage was 50.12. While announcing the result, BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said that in wake of the previous incidents, this time the Bihar board has conducted physical verification of the topper to avoid any frauds. “This year, the BSEB conducted physical verification of the top 10 students. They were already notified about this. The answer sheet of the toppers were twice evaluated by a team of experts and after all these procedures, the list of toppers has been released,” Kishore said, adding the examination was conducted strictly and under proper surveillance.

There are 21 students in the top 10 of Class 10. Interestingly, 11 students of Similtala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui are among the top 10.

Developed like Netarhat residential school in Jharkhand, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya has emerged as one of the best schools in Bihar in the last few year. Last year also, 42 students of the school were in the top 10 in Class 10 results. Twenty four of them were girls.

Here is the full list of toppers and their marks:

1. Prem Kumar, Shri Govind High School, Lakhisarai – 465

2. Bhavya Kumar, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui – 464

3. Harshita Kumari, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui – 462

4. Anil Kumar Rai, KAL Highschool, Alta Haat, Kishenganj -460

Shubham Kumar Pandey, – SJR Highschool, Vishnupur -460

Shivam Kumar, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui- 460

5. Deep Alok Kaushik, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui – 459

6. Manav Gopal, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui – 458

Satyajeet Kumar, RPS High School, Pokhraira – 458

Pragya Anand, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui – 458

Sidharth Rao, DDMSS School, ,Madhepura – 458

7. Bhaskar Anand, Utkramit Madhyamik Vidyalaya, B Kothi, Purnia – 457

Preeti Kumari, Project Girls High School, Arariya – 457

Rahul Kumar, SS High School, Sono, Jamui – 457

8. Kantesh Kumar, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui – 456

9. Irshad Alam, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui – 455

Mohammad Zahir, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui – 455

Jyotish Kumar, GSD High School, Ballipur, Samastipur -455

Pallavi Kumar, NK High School, Bhagalpur – 455

Pallavi Bharti,Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui – 455

10. Shubham Kumar, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui