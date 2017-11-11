Bihar BJP party meet witnesses two ministers getting into physical brawl, watch shocking video

(Source: ANI)

A video showing two BJP ministers fighting among themselves at a district committee party meet in Bihar’s Bhojpur has surfaced. In the video, the District Secretary Harendra Singh and the husband of Asha Devi, the ex-MLA of the Barhara, Surendra Singh can be seen manhandling each other. The video starts with Harendra Singh threatening Surendra Singh to stay within his limits. Others present at the meeting try to pacify the situation. In the video, voices saying “Baith Jaiye” (sit down) and “Shaant Ho Jaayiye” (relax) can easily be heard. However, the efforts couldn’t cool down the two ministers and their spat turned ugly. When the two ministers started pushing each other, people present in the hall separated them. Meanwhile, the bodyguard of Surendra Singh entered the room but Harendra Singh started the same ‘pushing-game’ with him as well. However, the bodyguard retaliated vehemently and started punching Harendra Singh badly. In the video, the bodyguard can be seen giving three blows to the District Secretary. As per a report by Dainik Jagran, after the incident, the supporters of Harendra Singh lodged a complaint against Surendra Singh and his body-guard. Harendra Singh has reportedly suffered injuries due to his brawl with the body-guard. Watch video:-

As per the report, the police have already arrested the body-guard, who has been identified as Rinku Singh. Harendra Singh has also demanded that Asha Singh and Surendra Singh should be ousted from the party. This is not a stand-alone incident as earlier this year, a case of the internal conflict inside Gujarat BJP came out when Bhikha Bhai, the chairman of marketing yard of Botad district in Gujarat was slapped by his own party member Ajit Wala in front of the party workers.