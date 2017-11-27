Bihar Assembly winter session begins amid protests against CM Nitish Kumar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joined members in paying condolence to departed leaders. (PTI)

The winter session of the Bihar state Legislative Assembly, which commenced today, was adjourned till tomorrow after condoling deaths of some of its members, sitting as well as former. Members of the opposition parties like the RJD, the Congress and the CPI-ML staged protest outside main entrance of the House wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, demanding a stop on communal polarization, atrocities against Dalits and investigations into scams like Srijan scam and corruption in construction of toilets. Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary adjourned the House till Tuesday 11 A.M. after paying condolences to sitting MLA Mundrika Prasad Yadav and former MLAs Mohammad Taslimuddin, Vilat Paswan Vihangam and Bhola Prasad Singh, among others. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joined members in paying condolence to departed leaders. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented before the House the second supplementary budget for the year 2017-18.

“We want the House to function. But if the government refuses to listen to our grievances and address our concerns, it will be responsible for any disruptions”, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra told reporters. The five-day winter session will conclude on Friday, December 1.