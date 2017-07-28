Bihar Assembly trust vote: Nitish Kumar looks set to clear floor test easily; All you need to know

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI Photo)

Bihar Assembly trust vote: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will seek a vote of confidence in the Bihar Legislative Assembly today to prove his majority to form the state government along with the BJP. Nitish will move the confidence motion in the special session at 11 a.m. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) have issued whip to their legislators to vote in favour of the trust vote. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress have also issued a similar whip to their legislators. However, there are rumours that some rebel within JD(U) may spoil Kumar’s chances.

Here’s all you need to know about the Bihar Assembly trust vote today:

Nitish led JD (U)-NDA government has a support of 132 MLAs, which will help it to prove a comfortable majority in the 243 member state assembly where 122 MLAs are required to prove majority.



According to the communiqué issued from the Raj Bhawan, Nitish has claimed the support of 131 members, including the BJP, two independents and legislators of BJP allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)-Secular and Rashtriya Lok Samata party (RLSP).



Opposition RJD has 80 MLAs, the Congress 27 and the CPI-ML 3.



Security arrangements have been made in and around the assembly building ahead of the floor test.

On Thursday, Nitish and BJP leader Sushil Modi were sworn-in as Bihar Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively, and former has been asked to prove his majority on the floor by Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.



Nitish, on July 26 resigned as Bihar Chief Minister citing political differences with former ally, Lalu Prasad Yadav led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), over corruption charges against the RJD supremo’s son Tejashwi Yadav. He, however, on Thursday, took oath as Bihar chief minister for the sixth time, marking a historic transition of the state from a Grand Alliance government to an NDA regime. (With agency inputs)



On Thursday, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury attacked Nitish Kumar for taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister “every few years” and added the latter has set “quite a record” in this connection. Yechury also described as “straightforward political opportunism” Kumar’s decision to desert the JD(U)-RJD-Congress grand alliance yesterday over an ostensible reason of corruption charges against his ex-deputy and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi Yadav.”Every few years Shri Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM from a different alliance. It is quite a record. Straightforward political opportunism,” the Marxist leader tweeted.

मान. प्रधानमंत्री की शुभकामना हेतु धन्यवाद.भ्रष्टाचार से समझौता नहीं होगा. मुझे विश्वास है,केंद्र के सहयोग से राज्य में विकास को गति मिलेगी. — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 27, 2017

Nitish Kumar on Thursday refused to join issue with Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who accused him of having returned to “communal forces” for “selfish” political motives, saying he would respond those attacking him at the “right time”. “I took the decision to form the new government in the interest of Bihar … I am committed to the development of Bihar,” Kumar told reporters after taking oath.

