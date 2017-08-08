Bihar alliance done, now PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar need to do these works together

For the sake of Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) alliance that came back to power in the state once again, has left Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with a lot of work that is to be done together. (PTI)

For the sake of Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) alliance that came back to power in the state once again, has left Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with a lot of work that is to be done together. As per a report by The Indian Express, first and foremost, according to the perception of the people, there has been a decline in the security environment of the state. Second, the report suggests the growth rate in Bihar has shown a steady figure if not declined. Third, the need of the hour lies in the financial rectitude and transparency.

Now as Nitish Kumar is back as Chief Minister of Bihar, and with the Central and the state government sharing the common vision of development, following are the important initiatives that must be pursued in the near term:

• The report by Indian Express suggests the government must go back to revisit some of the earlier initiatives. As the state has been at the near bottom of the development scale, the efforts should be taken so that Bihar, over the next few years, matches the national average on some key development parameters.

• The special package of 1.25 lakh crore for multiple infrastructure projects in the state that was announced by PM Modi during the 2014 campaign, now deserves renewed attention.

• With Bihar flooding with the abundance of manpower, the report suggests, priority should be given to the establishment of competitive industries.

• To build up social infrastructure, specifically to health and education, a concerted action is required to be taken. Massive investment and upgradation of educational institutions are necessary to meet the needs of the state’s young population.