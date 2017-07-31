Biggest drug haul: Coastguard seizes 1500 kg heroin worth Rs 3,500 cr from vessel off Gujarat coast

The authorities on Sunday detained and tugged the vessel to Porbandar port and found the narcotics during its inspection. (Image: IE)

The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday seized around 1,500 kg of heroin which valued around Rs 3,500 cr from a Panama-registered vessel. According to a report by Indian Express, the vessel named Henry which had eight crew members was intercepted in the mid-sea during the early hours of Saturday by Coast Guard’s ship Samudra Pavak. However, after the crew members were asked, the ship master stated that he had no necessary document as the vessel was being taken to Alang to be scrapped off.

The authorities on Sunday detained and tugged the vessel to Porbandar port and found the narcotics during its inspection. According to reports, Intelligence inputs were received by the official on July 17 for another ship, which was around 338 kms west of Porbandar. However, the ship was not informed to be in Indian waters. Intelligence inputs received indicated the presence of an Iranian cargo vessel Prince-II at Porbandar which was expected to make a landing between Jamnagar and Bhavnagar on the Saurashtra coast.

The report also states that the vessel was likely to be docked somewhere between Jamnagar and Bhavnagar on Saurashtra coast. Later to track the ship, the Coast Guard Centres at Mumbai, Gandhinagar and Porbandar were activated, ICG ships were alerted and dornier aircraft stories were undertaken. During the operation, a Dornier aircraft sanitising the area near Gulf of Khambhat picked up Henry which was not recognised on the automatic identification system and marked suspicious, reported Indian Express.

Watch this video:

Soon, ICGS Samudra Pavak was diverted to intercept the vessel Henry which was heading towards the Bhavnagar port. The police along with Coast Guard, Intelligence Bureau, customs department, Navy and other agencies are further investigating into the seizure.